China-India Pharmaceutical Business Convention 2019 held in Shanghai

China Pharmaceutical Industry Internationalisation Strategy Summit and China- India Pharmaceutical Business Convention was recently organised in Shanghai, China, on 16th May, 2019. The two-day summit was hosted by SHENGJIE(Shanghai) Business Management & Consulting, in association with the Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA) and Saspinjara Life Sciences, along with some others.
The two day summit was focussed on the pharmaceutical industries in India and China and their export potential at a global scale. Punamchand K Parmar, a senior official in the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Gujarat, attended the event as Chief Guest, along with Dr. Hemant G Koshia, Commissioner, Food and Drugs Control Administration, who was the Guest of Honour. India’s Consul General in Shanghai, Dr Anil Kumar Rai also attended the event.
Speaking on the scope of improvement in the pharma industries in the two nations, Koshia delivered a speech on ‘Regulatory overview of India: feasibility for import and export’ ,and discussed the regulatory practices in India and Gujarat. Pointing out the challenges that are faced by the industry in India, like the undue delay in Product Registration and the high costs incurred during the process, and how Chinese companies face minimal obstacles in contract manufacturing in India, but the vice versa is not so. He also pointed out the fact that while the clinical trials and BE studies conducted in India are accepted by the US FDA and the EU, but not by China.
Speaking on the topic ‘India-China pharmaceutical cooperation feasibility: overview on policy and the acceleration path’, Parmar discussed various aspects related to India-China pharma trade and issues. Some other other delegates also spoke on issues related to the industry in both the countries.
The summit was attended by more than 800 industry professionals from across the globe. Exhibitors came from India, China, USA, etc, representing Clinical Research Organisations (CROs), Solution Providers, Equipment Manufacturers, API manufacturers (Bulk Drugs), Biologicals, Formulation Industries, among others.