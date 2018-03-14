CCRAS to develop AYUSH drug QOL-2C

QOL-2C will improve the quality of life in cancer patients
The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), an autonomous body under the Ministry of AYUSH has undertaken development of a coded drug AYUSH QOL-2C for improving the quality of life in cancer patients. The clinical studies were conducted at St. John’s Medical College, Bengaluru and AIIMS, New Delhi in breast cancer patients and at Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Jaipur in lung cancer patients. It is not possible to compare the expenditure on research on cancer in Ayurveda viz-à-viz Allopathy as it depends upon variables like methodology, parameters etc. adopted for research.