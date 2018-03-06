Centaur Pharmaceuticals, Kibow Biotech, USA, in alliance

To market Renadyl in India for CKD
Centaur Pharmaceuticals and Kibow Biotech USA announced a strategic long-term alliance to market Renadyl in India. Centaur will initially import and market the product in India, and will eventually manufacture and market with technical inputs from Kibow Biotech.
Commenting on this strategic alliance, Dr Natrajan Ranganathan, (Bio-organic Chemistry), inventor of the globally patented product, Founder and MD, Kibow Biotech, said, “As my roots are from India, I am happy that my company Kibow Biotech has collaborated with Centaur Pharmaceuticals. Now we can together offer the benefits of my 20 years of research to millions of Indian patients suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and make their lives better. Kibow also has an interesting research pipeline which we hope to bring to India for the benefit of Indian patients.”
Speaking on this occasion, SD Sawant, Chairman and MD, Centaur Pharmaceuticals, said, “Kibow has a strong research infrastructure and expertise in modulating gut microbiome. Through this alliance, Centaur will leverage Kibow’s research expertise and its own strong manufacturing and marketing skills to offer hope in the form of Renadyl to patients in India suffering from CKD. We are happy to announce this alliance in the backdrop of World Kidney Day and World Women’s Day coming up on March 8, 2018.”