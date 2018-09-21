Centaur Pharma concludes 10th common cold awareness week campaign

Centaur has been undertaking the ‘Common Cold Awareness Week’ campaign to prevent people from self medication and encourage them to consult a doctor
Centaur Pharmaceuticals that specialise in the anti-cold segment recently conducted the ‘Common Cold Awareness Week’, a nation-wide campaign from September 10 to 15, 2018 to mark ‘Anti Cold Day’ on September 15.
The campaign aimed to raise awareness about common cold with the intent to avoid self-medication and urged people to consult a doctor. Common cold is an acute condition with symptoms like congestion or runny nose, sneezing, watery eyes, sore throat, loss of appetite, low fever, headaches, earaches, nausea sensation, etc.
Over a decade, Centaur has been undertaking the ‘Common Cold Awareness Week’ campaign to prevent people from self medication and encourage them to consult a doctor. Speaking on this occasion SD Sawant, Chairman and Managing Director, Centaur Pharmaceuticals said, “Centaur has been a leader in the cold category with its brand ‘Sinarest’ and its extensions. Over the years we have observed that self-medication has been on the rise. As a category leader, we thought it is our responsibility to educate the consumers and that is the reason we have been organising the Anti-cold awareness week. We have been extremely pleased that with the changing times, we have used Digital media to propagate the campaign this year.”
Centaur launched an online Facebook community page – Nosipedia, to help spread the word with a viral video that has already crossed over one lakh views. As a part of the drive, the entire field force reached out to approximately one lakh Doctors and 25 lakh patients through their clinics spreading awareness about common cold and the right way to deal with it. The team also conducted school & college contact programmes, in-clinic promotions and also worked closely with leading Doctors to help spread the word.
Sawant further added, “Currently, on Google there are over two lakh searches every month about the category ‘common cold’, which clearly indicates that people wanted authentic information. So we co-created this digital campaign ‘Nosipedia’ along with doctors and launched the first of its kind digital initiative to create awareness.”
Centaur Pharma plans to continue with this effort round the year and continue to create awareness about the category.