CCSI conducts cleanroom and filtration standard seminar

By EP News Bureau on February 24, 2017

The seminar was attended by 95 delegates

Contamination Control Society of India (CCSI), supported by Indian Society of Heating Refrigeration & Airconditioning Engrs & ASHRAE, recently conducted a seminar in Mumbai, which was attended by 95 delegates.

Topics covered during the seminar were: ‘Implementing the Changes to Cleanroom Standards ISO 14644-1&2:2015,’ ‘Filtration Standard ISO 16890-1:2016 & ISO 29463-1’, ‘Proposed Changes to ISO 14644-3 & EU GMP Annex 1,’ ‘How to avoid FDA 483s in Cleanroom Pressure Differentials,’ ‘Recommended IEST Practices Related to Air Filtration in Cleanrooms,’ and HVAC Duct Leakage Testing: Pinpointing Leaks with smoke machines.

The faculty comprised Sheesh Gulati, Sant Advani and Gautham Baliga. Working demos of various equipment connected to cleanrooms were also given by the table-top exhibitors.

 

 

