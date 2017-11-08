Cathay Pacific bags IATA CEIV Pharma Certification

The certification underlines the carrier’s capabilities in the treatment and transportation of high-value, time-sensitive and temperature-controlled pharma products
Cathay Pacific has become the first airline in Hong Kong to be awarded IATA CEIV Pharma Certification, a globally-recognised pharmaceutical product handling accreditation.
The certification underlines the carrier’s capabilities in the treatment and transportation of high-value, time-sensitive and temperature-controlled pharma products with speed, consistency and efficiency.
In harness with aviation industry stakeholders and regulators, IATA created the Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) with the aim of helping organisations involved in the air cargo supply chain achieve pharma handling excellence.
CEIV Pharma Certification addresses the industry’s needs for safety, security, compliance and efficiency in the transportation of pharma products. It seeks to minimise product loss attributed to handling and environmental factors during transport.
The certification encompasses, and in some cases exceeds, existing pharma standards and guidelines such as the European Union’s Good Distribution Practice and the World Health Organization (Annex 5) Good Distribution Practices for Pharmaceutical Products.
Cathay Pacific Director Commercial and Cargo Ronald Lam said, “It is a great honour to have been awarded IATA CEIV Pharma Certification, which recognises our commitment to our pharma customers. Cathay Pacific Cargo adheres to the highest operating standards and this certification highlights our capabilities in handling these precious, time-sensitive and often life-saving shipments.”
Anand Yedery, Regional Cargo Manager, South Asia, Middle East & Africa, Cathay Pacific Airways said, “The pharma industry has seen double digit growth in India over the years. Our Pharma LIFT product accounts for 8 per cent of our overall India revenue. Its success has been the result of the product’s features, combined with the expertise of the Cathay Pacific team and our network. This certification is a testament to our ability to offer our customers the best possible air-cargo solution to meet their needs.”
Cathay Pacific is one of the world’s biggest international air cargo carriers and, in addition to operating a dedicated freighter fleet to 46 destinations, manages cargo capacity on passenger flights operated by both Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon.
The state-of-the-art Cathay Pacific Cargo Terminal at Hong Kong International Airport offers a broad spectrum of logistical solutions for the airfreight industry. Combining advanced technology with streamlined work flows to set new service benchmarks for the industry, customers benefit from extended cut-off times, last-minute cargo acceptance and reduced connection times for transshipments.
CEIV is supported by Hong Kong International Airport, which sponsors community-wide certification for organizations in the air cargo supply chain.
In addition to other airport stakeholders in Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific Services (CPSL) – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cathay Pacific which operates the Cathay Pacific Cargo Terminal, and Hong Kong Airport Services Lid (HAS) – another wholly-owned subsidiary which provides ground handling services to airlines, have also been awarded CEIV Pharma Certification.
This collaborative approach boosts Hong Kong’s reputation as a key international airfreight gateway for the handling of pharmaceutical products.