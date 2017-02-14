Case Grande inks pact with Coldman Logistics

A temperature-controlled and ambient goods warehouse would be set up spread on a 2.50 lakh square foot land, which would cater to pharma and life sciences sector
Casa Grande Distripark, the industrial and housing division of realty developer Casa Grande, would set up a state-of-the-art warehouse near Chennai and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Coldman Logistics in this regard.
As per the agreement, a temperature-controlled and ambient goods warehouse within the existing warehousing park at Mappedu, Sriperumbudur would be set up spread on a 2.50 lakh square foot land, a company statement said.
The warehouse would cater to pharmaceutical, life sciences, food and industrial products. The location of the facility has been decided strategically keeping the proximity to ports and the Oragadam-Sriperumbudur Industrial cluster. The warehouse would have unique varied temperature zone to suit the need of shipments including agri-commodities, retail products, healthcare and industrial goods, it added.