Canadian delegation to showcase investment opportunities to India

The delegation will visit Bengaluru and Mumbai from November 26 to 30
The Canadian Trade Commissioner Service (TCS) of Global Affairs Canada, in collaboration with the Consider Canada City Alliance (CCCA), is leading a business mission of five Canadian cities and one province to India to present Canada’s unique investment opportunities in the innovation sector. The CCCA is a collective of Canada’s largest municipal regions working together to build a sustainable and globally competitive national economy. Scheduled to visit from November 26 to 30, the delegation will travel to the cities of Bengaluru and Mumbai. The focus of this visit is the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and life sciences industry.
As a part of the programme, the delegates will hold focussed business-to-business meetings with Indian business leaders and companies, as well as participate in Canada Investment and Innovation Forums at both locations.
Nadir Patel, High Commissioner for Canada to India, said, “Canada is a world leader and a hub for innovation and technology. The visit of the CCCA elevates the role of innovation in advancing shared bilateral goals between Canada and India. I am confident this mission will advance collaboration between Indian and Canadian businesses. I look forward to encouraging Indian companies to invest in Canada.”
The CCCA delegation includes representatives of:City of Hamilton, Invest Ottawa, Montréal International, Opportunities New Brunswick, Québec International and Toronto Global.
This delegation also includes three expert speakers who will offer valuable insights across various sectors of ICT, life sciences and investments in Canada. They are Dr Linda Maxwell, Founder and Executive Director, Biomedical Zone (life sciences expert), Dr Paul A. Salvini, CEO, Accelerator Centre (ICT expert) and Paul Fortin, National Director, Business Development – International, Borden Ladner Gervais (Canadian Investment Incentives expert).