Cadila Pharmaceuticals wins Healthcare Leadership Award

The award is in recognition of Cadila Pharmaceuticals’ outstanding initiatives in contribution towards Government of India‘s ‘Skill India’ mission
Cadila Pharmaceuticals has won Healthcare Leadership Award instituted by World Health Congress. The company won the award in the HR category for Excellence in Training and Development. The award is in recognition of Cadila Pharmaceuticals’ outstanding initiatives in contribution towards Government of India‘s ‘Skill India’ mission.
Dr Sudendra Rao, Global Head of HR and Nilesh Deshmukh, Sr GM HR received the award from Nurul Islam Nahid, Education Minister, Bangladesh at a recently held event
Commenting on the achievement, Dr Rajiv Modi, CMD, Cadila Pharmaceuticals said, “Cadila Pharmaceuticals has pioneered in building a quality culture by developing our employees through continuous training and development programmes as well as nurturing fresh talent for making them industry ready.”
Cadila Pharmaceuticals has made sizeable investments in infrastructure, equipment, campus, competent trainers and mentors. Cadila Pharma has also set up a Life Science Finishing School at its pioneer educational institute – Indrashil Institute of Science and Technology (IIST), Kadi.
In addition, Cadila Pharmaceuticals has a dedicated training centre known as ‘Centre for Professional Excellence (CPEX)’ for developing its field staff. This is the first training centre accredited in Gujarat by Life Science Sector Skill Development Council (LSSSDC) and has emerged as an Academy of Excellence, augmenting a pool of quality Trainers and Assessors.