Cadila Pharmaceuticals launches MATRUVANDANA initiative

The company shall combat five different burning issues with development solutions
Cadila Pharmaceuticals commenced a CSR initiative ‘MATRUVANDANA’ in loving memory of Dr Rajiv Modi’s (Chairman and Managing Director) mother Shilaben I Modi.
As part of the ‘MATRUVANDANA’ initiative, the company shall combat five different burning issues with development solutions like reducing pollution with tree plantation, construction of check dams for river restoration and water conservation, providing fodder and medicines to cows and strengthen cow sheds, offering nutritional food supplements, medication and consultation to anaemic mothers to reduce infant and maternal mortality rates as well as support martyrs’ families with complete healthcare and other necessary support to ensure a dignified life.
Dr Modi on the occasion said, “Cadila Pharmaceuticals is committed towards inclusive and sustainable growth. Under the aegis of Kaka-Ba and Kala Budh Public Charitable Trust, we use a holistic model of development and undertake a number of development activities in the larger interest of the community. With the recently launched ‘MATRUVANDANA’ initiative, we aim to address global challenges like environment protection, malnourishment, affordable healthcare and natural resource management with endearing, compassionate activities.”