Cadila Pharma receives OECD Good Laboratory Practices certificate from NGCMA

The GLP certificate from NGCMA opens up the opportunity for Cadila Pharmaceuticals to collaborate with clients from all OECD countries for pharma projects and expansion of contract research operations
Cadila Pharma recently received the Good Laboratory Practices Certification (GLP) from National Good Laboratory Practice compliance Monitoring Authority (NGCMA), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, for their Pre-Clinical Department after an inspection was held from 4th to 6th February 2019. This certificate is for Dholka facility which is capable of conducting toxicity studies, mutagenicity studies, and analytical and clinical testing.
GLP is a data-driven system that establishes the use of industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals, veterinary drugs, pesticides, cosmetic products, food products, feed additives products, etc do not pose any hazards to human health and the environment.
The inspection includes test facility inspection and study audits.
Breaking the news, Chintan Patel, Head Pre-Clinical & Innovation Team at Cadila Pharmaceuticals quoted “We are unique in a way where we can say we are ‘One stop solution’ and in pre-clinical research we do offer our pharma research experience and expertise for basic research as well as regulatory studies.”
“With this milestone we are a GLP compliant facility, our regulatory research dossier will have an acceptance in all OECD member countries (>35). Also, an additional support to offer services from NCE synthesis to clinical trials is an added advantage for contracting R&D,” Patel added.