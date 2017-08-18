Cadila Pharma observes ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’

Plans nationwide cleanliness campaign
Cadila Pharmaceuticals is observing ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ (a fortnight campaign for cleanliness) as part of its CSR initiative. The campaign was rolled out with a cleanliness drive at Kasindra village near Ahmedabad. Employees of Cadila Pharmaceuticals joined hands with the panchayat members and villagers to clean the major streets of the village, as well as school premises. All present took an oath to maintain cleanliness at their respective locations.
The 15-day Swachhta Pakhwada campaign, which will be run nation-wide, encompasses a series of awareness programmes including cleanliness drives at Cadila business locations as well as at heritage sites, awareness cyclothon rallies in villages and nukkad plays.
Dr Rajiv Modi, CMD, Cadila Pharmaceuticals said, “Cadila Pharmaceuticals is committed towards inclusive and sustainable growth. Under the aegis of Kaka-Ba and Kala Budh Public Charitable Trust, we use a holistic model of development and undertake a number of CSR activities in the larger interest of the community, especially in the area of health, education, women empowerment and childcare, apart from supporting a few other ‘Not for Profit’ efforts. Cadila Pharmaceuticals will continue to support more such CSR initiatives.”