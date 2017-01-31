Cadila Healthcare Q3 net dips 34% to Rs 281.6 cr

The consolidated total income from operations also declined to Rs 2,363.8 crore for the quarter
Cadila Healthcare reported 34.58 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 281.6 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016-17. It had posted net profit of Rs 430.5 crore for the October-December period of 2015-16, Cadila said in a filing to BSE.
The company’s consolidated total income from operations also declined to Rs 2,363.8 crore for the quarter under review, as against Rs 2,408.9 crore in the year-ago period.