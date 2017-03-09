Cadila Healthcare in pact with Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Under the terms of the pact, Supernus grants a license to market Zydus generic version of Trokendi XR (topiramate) extended-release capsules beginning on January 1, 2023
Cadila Healthcare has finalised a pact with Supernus Pharmaceuticals to settle patent litigation regarding Trokendi XR extended-release capsules, used for treatment of seizures.
Cadila Healthcare, along with subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA), have finalised an agreement with Supernus Pharmaceuticals to settle all outstanding patent litigation related to Trokendi XR (topiramate) extended-release capsules, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.
Under the terms of the pact, Supernus grants a license to market Zydus generic version of Trokendi XR (topiramate) extended-release capsules beginning on January 1, 2023, or earlier, under certain circumstances, it added.
Both companies, however, did not disclose the other terms of the settlement.
The drug is used for treatment of certain types of seizures.