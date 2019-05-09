Cadila announced a four-day holiday for its employees in May

The four day vacation has been termed as ‘Happy Shift’ by the company authorities
As a first in the industry, Cadila Pharmaceuticals recently declared a four day summer break for its entire staff from May 22 to May 25.
“The first-of-its-kind break in the pharma industry has been consciously worked around the month of May, considering the summer vacations of employees’ kids,” states the company’s press release.
Long waiting hours at doctors’ chambers, long days of field work, building sales pressure, stock management and more – work stress in the pharmaceutical sector is quite significant. Moreover, the 24×7 plant operations for timely production output do not allow for the pharma industry staff at production units to get enough time off work.
By giving its employees a well-earned break, the company hopes to transform the work culture. “Every drop makes an ocean, likewise every little change in culture will transform an organization for better,” said Sunil Singh, CHRO Cadila. The four day vacation has been termed as ‘Happy Shift’ by the company authorities.
According to Expedia Vacation Deprivation Survey 2018, India is the most vacation deprived nation in the world. The survey also states that around 53 per cent Indians take fewer vacation days than they get while 35 per cent avoid taking leaves as work schedule does not allow for vacation. “Through this ‘Happy Shift’ initiative of a mini vacation, Cadila Pharmaceuticals hopes to set a precedent for a better work life balance, the press release stated.