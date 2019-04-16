Cabinet approves MoU between India and Bolivia on cooperation for traditional systems of medicine and homoeopathy

The MoU will lead to promotion and propagation of traditional systems of medicine and homoeopathy, and will boost the importance of AYUSH systems of medicine in Bolivia
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given ex-post facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Bolivia in the Field of Traditional Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy.
The MoU, signed recently between the two countries, will provide a framework for cooperation, and will be mutually beneficial for both the countries for promotion of traditional systems of medicine and homoeopathy. It will lead to promotion and propagation of traditional systems of medicine and homoeopathy, and will boost the importance of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) systems of medicine in Bolivia. The MoU will further facilitate exchange of experts for training for the practitioners and scientists undertaking collaborative research, which will lead to new innovations in drug development and practice in traditional systems of medicine.