Cabinet approves MoU on cooperation between India and Iran

The MoU will enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the areas of traditional systems of medicine. This will be of immense importance to both countries considering their shared cultural heritage.
India is blessed with well- developed systems of traditional medicine including medicinal plants, which hold tremendous potential in the global health scenario.
India and Iran share several common features in their language. culture and traditions and also share a common legacy of using herbal medicines. Both countries are having huge biodiversity and home for rare medicinal plants which are frequently used in traditional systems of medicine. Moreover, Iran has endorsed the status of India as a true leader in the field of traditional systems of medicine backed by huge and strong infrastructure and production units.
The Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India having the mandate to promote, propagate and globalise the Traditional Systems of Medicine including Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy, has taken effective steps by entering into MoU with China, Malaysia, Trinidad & Tobago, Hungary, Bangladesh, Nepal, Mauritius and Mongolia for cooperation in Traditional Medicine. Another MoU is proposed to be signed with Sri Lanka.