British Biologicals organises nutrition awareness rally in Bengaluru

The seven-day event held with seven different nutrition concepts for in-house members, which brought awareness as well as amusement
British Biologicals recently organised a nutrition awareness rally in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. The rally was organised on the last day of the National Nutrition Week with the theme ’Optimal Infant and young child feeding Practices – Better Child Health’. British Biologicals workforce performed four km stretch ‘Walkathon’ to bring nutrition awareness among general public. Walkathon was inaugurated by Milind Balkrishna Bhalekar, Head HR, British Biologicals.
British Biologicals celebrated the National Nutrition Week from September (1 –7) to bring nutrition awareness among common people on maintaining good health and well-being. This year the theme ‘Better Child Health’ brings the thinking of nutrition from the start. This theme clearly conveys the importance of nutrition for every child to lead a healthy life.
The seven-day event held with seven different nutrition concepts for in-house members, which brought awareness as well as amusement. The campaign educated the people by explaining them the importance of the correlation between healthy lifestyle, nutrition and productivity. Employees working for long hours, and outdoor nomads are recommended to follow the healthy diet for better productivity. Last day of the week was ended with the ‘Walkathon’ from British Biologicals office towards Madhavan park, then South-end circle and back to office.