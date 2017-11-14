Bristol-Myers Squibb expands collaboration with Syngene International

The expansion will enable the two companies to undertake a greater range of scientific research and development for pharmaceuticals across a broader range of activities
Syngene International, a contract research organisation, has expanded its ongoing collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb. The next phase of the partnership will see the addition of a new facility to support future Bristol-Myers Squibb research and development operations, an expansion of the team and the extension of the existing agreement through 2026. The expansion will enable the two companies to undertake a greater range of scientific research and development for pharmaceuticals across a broader range of activities.
Syngene and Bristol-Myers Squibb have worked together since 1998. The research campus, known as Biocon BMS Research Center (BBRC), Syngene’s first dedicated R&D Center, was established in 2007, which was subsequently renewed through 2020 and now has been further extended through 2026. It is the largest research and development facility for Bristol-Myers Squibb outside of the United States and plays an integral part within their global research and development network.
As part of the expansion, Syngene will set up a new dedicated facility spread across 25,000 sq ft of laboratory and office space for Bristol-Myers Squibb. This facility will house an additional team of 75 Syngene scientists who will work exclusively in support of Bristol-Myers Squibb.
“We are proud of how the partnership with Syngene and the BBRC has evolved,” said Carl Decicco, Head of Discovery, Bristol-Myers Squibb. “At its inception, it was thought that BBRC would be a fast, nimble organisation that could partner closely with our R&D organisation to accelerate the development of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s pipeline and the partnership has exceeded all expectations.” Commenting on the extension of collaboration, Jonathan Hunt, CEO, Syngene International, said, “We are excited about the potential that this expansion to our collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb brings in delivering innovative scientific solutions to address disease globally. We consider our work with Bristol-Myers Squibb to be a ‘flagship’ relationship. They understand and appreciate the exceptional quality of science that is accessible at Syngene, and have been consistently generous in sharing their own expertise to nurture young Indian talent for the betterment of the collaboration and for patients everywhere.”
BBRC provides integrated services supporting discovery, translational sciences and product development functions for Bristol-Myers Squibb.