Brinton Pharmaceuticals receives Series B funding from India Alternatives

Brinton Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received USD 8 million from India Alternatives Investment Advisors. This transaction marks the second investment in Brinton by an institutional investor, following Tata Capital Healthcare Fund’s investment in 2017.
A fast-growing pharma company, Brinton is focused on dermatology and has recently expanded into the paediatric dermatology & respiratory segments.
Speaking on the occasion, Rahulkumar Darda, Chairman & Managing Director, Brinton Pharmaceuticals said, “This investment will enhance our capabilities in formulations and Research & Development for niche areas of dermatology and cosmetology and support expansion of the company’s footprint within India as well as globally.”
Commenting on the investment, Shivani Bhasin Sachdeva, Founder & CEO, India Alternatives said, “India Alternatives’ investment in Brinton reflects its recognition of the Company’s solid management team, differentiated brands and focus on niche therapeutic segments. The investment in Brinton fits very well with two of our themes of women-oriented consumption and health & wellness.”
Equirus Capital acted as exclusive financial advisor to Brinton Pharmaceuticals, PDS Legal and Transaction Square acted as legal and tax advisors respectively to Brinton Pharmaceuticals. DSK Legal acted as legal advisors to India Alternatives.