BR Shetty-led BRS Ventures enters Afghanistan; establishes pharma manufacturing unit

BRS Ventures to also handle Operations & Management of Sheikh Zayed Hospital (SZ Hospital) and Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital (WAK Hospital)
Ministry of Public Health, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and BRS Ventures, UAE recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to take over two hospitals and establish a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Kabul, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. The MoU was signed in the presence of HE Ashraf Ghani, the President of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.
For enhancement of the public healthcare infrastructure in Kabul, BRS Ventures will operate and manage Sheikh Zayed Hospital (SZ Hospital) and Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital (WAK Hospital) under the public private partnership model. The hospitals will be a part of BRS Ventures healthcare brand called ‘BR Life’. The MoU will be executed in two phases. Operations & Management of SZ Hospital in Phase 1 and WAK Hospital in Phase 2.
SZ Hospital is an 82-bed hospital located in the heart of Kabul. WAK Hospital is a 210-bed super specialty hospital catering to over 72,000 patients annually. BRS Ventures will be responsible for the complete refurbishment, rebranding of the hospitals. The activities will commence operations within the next following months. The overhaul of SZ Hospital is an auspicious moment for BRS Ventures marking the company’s homage to the year round centenary celebrations of Sheikh Zayed as the ‘Year of Zayed’ in UAE.
With a mission to serve the community Dr BR Shetty started BR Life in India. BRS Ventures-led BR Life includes hospitals in India and the sub-continent. SUT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram was the first BR Life hospital in India that was established in 2013. Sree Narayana Hospital in Raipur, SSNMC Super Specialty Hospital Bangalore, Mother & Child Hospital in Udupi, Kalinga Hospital in Bhubaneshwar and The Grande International Hospital in Nepal are the other hospitals under the BR Life umbrella.
Dr BR Shetty, Founder and Chairman of BRS Ventures shared, “I am thrilled that we have an opportunity to invest in Afghanistan. I am deeply grateful to HE Ashraf Ghani for trusting us and giving us an opportunity to improve the healthcare facilities in the country.”
HE Dr Ferozuddin Feroz, Ministry of Public Health, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan said, “I am delighted to welcome BRS Ventures into Afghanistan. Dr Shetty and his team have an excellent track record in the healthcare sector through their New Medical Centre (NMC) Hospitals, BR Life Hospitals and Neopharma – pharmaceutical manufacturing company. This is a significant milestone in the healthcare sector in Afghanistan.”
HE Abdul Farid Zikria, Ambassador, Embassy of Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi shared, “It is a matter of great pride that one of the finest business houses of UAE – BRS Ventures will be entering Afghanistan. This is a welcome initiative from the Government of Afghanistan. I am sure we can soon see positive developments in the healthcare sector in my home country.”