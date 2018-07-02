Boiron launches pre-medicated homeopathic medicines in India

The initiative will boost homeopathy standards and ensure patients have access to high quality and reliable homeopathic products
Boiron India, subsidiary of Boiron France, a leader in homeopathy has launched pre-medicated standardised homeopathic medicines for the first time in India. The initiative will boost homeopathy standards and ensure patients have access to high quality and reliable homeopathic products.
Available globally, the pre-medicated globules in innovative packaging provides superior quality, convenience and experience compared to traditional homeopathy products. The globules are manufactured in-house with a two-week long process and a proprietary technology to ensure uniform size, layered formation and optimal porosity for retention of the dilution. A proprietary triple medication system ensures uniform absorption of the dilution to the core of the globules. This innovative global product called ‘Boiron Tubes’ provides the homeopathic remedies in an innovative delivery system. Boiron Tubes provide patients with ease-of-use and guaranteed delivery of the right dose.
Prashant Surana, MD, Boiron India said, “We are introducing medicated globules in the form of multidose tubes and single dosages which are made in France and offer the highest level of standardisation and convenience to the patients. Indian patients and practitioners will tend to benefit from such high-quality offerings that includes evidence-based products with reproducible results. The same product is available in US and Europe at much higher price.”
Boiron’s R&D effort is focussed on developing effective and standardised products by conducting clinical trials. Boiron uses patented processes and technologies that combine traditional methods with modern science so that the products comply not only with homeopathic principles but also exhibit high quality standards.
Surana said, “Ever since our inception, our mission has been to improve technical manufacturing conditions to ensure large scale production of reproducible and reliable homeopathic medicines. Since we control the entire production process – from the source of raw material to what the patient consumes, we can ensure that the patient receives an uncontaminated product of consistent purity and quality.”