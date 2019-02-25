Boehringer Ingelheim India forms human chain in support of cancer

Close to 100 people including students, care givers and care providers took part on the promenade at Worli Sea Face
Boehringer Ingelheim India brought together close to 100 people including students, care givers and care providers on the promenade at Worli Sea Face to form a human chain and pledge their support for cancer. Led by the German Consul – Dr Jurgen Morhard, the citizens joined hands and pledged to give hope and happiness to patients undergoing cancer treatment, make people aware of early diagnosis, inculcate healthier lifestyle choices and keep themselves as well as their loved ones informed on cancer.
The human chain was a mark of solidarity that gave out a clear message that ‘When it comes to outsmarting cancer, we are better together.’ The objective of the event was to collaborate with the continuum of care approach for cancer by uniting various stakeholders. Given the rising incidence of lung cancer cases in the city, it is imperative for people from different walks of life join hands and innovate cohesive solutions to make more health happen.