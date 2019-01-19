BMA commemorates 65 years by launching a slew of new initiatives

Two key programmes, The 10X Scale-Up Conclave・and ‘Innothon’, will be undertaken to commemorate the event
BMA has come with a slew of initiatives to commemorate its 65 years of existence. The initiatives include two key programmes namely – ‘The 10X Scale-Up Conclave’ and ‘Innothon’.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Murtuza H Khorakiwala, President, BMA; Managing Director, Wockhardt said, “The 10X Conclave by BMA will be an intra-industry effort to support entrepreneurial innovation in India. The day-long session will be moderated with a vision to connect Indian entrepreneurs to a supportive ecosystem of customers, funding partners and mentors.”
Adding to this, Rakesh Kumar Mehra, Chairman, 10X Scale Conclave and Group Advisor, Bulk MRO said, “The conclave is a pioneering thought by BMA designed for companies ranging from start-ups to SMEs seeking to grow, buy and raise further capital in their journey to large scale success.”
The conclave which is set to take place on January 25, 2019 is likely to be attended more than 300 delegates from corporate and start-ups operating across the country. It will also feature speakers from diversified sectors from the Indian corporate industry, including eminent scientist, Dr Raghunath Anant Mashelkar, Nandan Nilekani, Jaideep Mehta, Rahul Mirchandani, R Narayanan, Ashish Vidyarthi amongst others. One of the major highlights of the conclave is the India launch of R Gopalakrishnan’s book ‘CRASH: lessons from the entry and exit of CEOs’.
BMA also announced the launch of Innothon, a new industry connect platform. Rajesh Sharma, Chairman, Innothon and Chief Facilitator, Aquilla Resource Partner said, “The BMA has envisioned INNOTHON, which will act as a unique platform to crowdsource ideas for resolving critical issues facing the organisation or for charting ways to help the organisation keep ahead of the competition. Young brains from management institutes will collaborate with managers and leaders from the industry to provide sustainable solutions for business problems.” The winners will be declared on February 21, 2019.
EA Vimal Nathan, Executive Director, BMA said, “We at the BMA are always focussed on finding innovative ways of managing complex challenges faced by organisations today. We felt that the10X Scale-Up Conclave and Innothon are the perfect platforms for entrepreneurs and budding managers in the country. We plan to come out with many more such initiatives in the near future which will support the organisations and aid the managerial development in the country.”