Bliss GVS Pharma buys stake in Eco-rich Cosmetic India

Bliss GVS Pharma has acquired 60 per cent stake in Mumbai-based Eco-rich Cosmetic India. Eco-rich Cosmetic India is engaged in manufacturing of cosmetics and OTC pharma products. Bliss GVS has completed this transaction through its 70 per cent subsidiary, Kremoint Pharma.
ECIPL has a range of herbal based skincare, hair care, toiletries, baby care, dental care, and OTC pharma related products, which are being custom made for brand owners. ECIPL has business interests in 20 countries in regulated and semi-regulated markets in the Indian sub-continent, Europe, Africa, South East Asia and the Middle East.
Bliss GVS is in the business of branded formulations and is a world leader in suppositories and pessaries dosage forms and has one of the largest product portfolios in this segment.