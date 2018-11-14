Birla Ayurveda launches medicines

The products are available on the company’s website and across various online portals
Birla Ayurveda, a part of the Yash Birla Group, launched its collection of personal care products and medicines. The range spreads across four personal care products that include, aloevera face wash, aloevera gel, Kizhi kit and ache oil as well as four Ayurvedic herbs including Shilajit, Brahmi, Ashwagandha and Shatavari, along with four proprietary medicines namely Novajoint, Abdoplus, Arshotex and Eveshor.
“We are excited to enter the personal care segment as well as the pharmaceutical segment, with our products being natural and chemical free. The products are tested to ensure they are safe, and both the medicines and personal care products are available at an affordable cost. Today, the buyers are very conscious about what they buy and see value in spending on products,” said Ashish Thakur, CEO, Birla Ayurveda.
The products are available on the company’s website and across various online portals. The company is further looking to expand the distribution and availability.