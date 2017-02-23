BIOLABEX opens R&D laboratory in BioPark Mauritius

The company aims to develop the best solutions to suit the business needs of clients, in compliance with international standards
BIOLABEX, a Mauritius-based R&D Laboratory, has launched its development and manufacturing activities in BioPark Mauritius. Recently accredited as the first GMP-compliant CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation) in the Indian Ocean, BIOLABEX provides cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical companies with a full spectrum of R&D and consulting services – in early development, formulation, manufacturing, concept marketing, regulatory affairs, and compliance audits.
Occupying 500 sqm of laboratory space, the BIOLABEX is equipped with state-of-the-art technology managed by an international team of experts from diverse backgrounds. BIOLABEX aims to develop the best solutions to suit the business needs of clients, in compliance with international standards.
“Mauritius is widely regarded as one of the world’s biodiversity hotspots and we saw great potential in locating our first laboratory here,” said Marc LABICHE, CEO, BIOLABEX. “We also have an office in Paris, and this dual presence allows BIOLABEX, and its clients, to draw benefits from the best of both worlds – close proximity to a rich source of active ingredients, and to leading players in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. These factors place BIOLABEX in a prime position to serve as a global hub.”