Biogen and Eisai promote multiple sclerosis treatments in Japan

Based on the agreement two companies will jointly conduct promotional activities at the clinical facilities
Eisai and Biogen announced that the companies have commenced co-promotion of Biogen Japan’s multiple sclerosis treatments TECFIDERA (dimethyl fumarate), TYSABRI (natalizumab, genetic recombinant) and AVONEX (interferon beta 1a, genetic recombinant) in Japan.
An autoimmune disease of the central nervous system, multiple sclerosis is a serious, chronic, progressive disease accompanied by inflammation. It affects cognitive function, mental and social functions as well as physical functions. With multiple sclerosis, lesions are found widely throughout the central nervous system such as the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves, and depending on where these lesions occur, a diverse range of symptoms appear including visual impairment, impaired movement and sensation, as well as abnormal gait. As such, it can take several years to reach a conclusive diagnosis, and it is a disease with significant unmet medical needs.
Eisai Representative Corporate Officer, Japan Business and CIO Hideki Hayashi commented, “Eisai considers neurology a strategic therapeutic area of focus and possesses rich experience and knowledge in neurology products such as Aricept and Fycompa. Leveraging these strengths, we hope to maximize the benefits for multiple sclerosis patients and their families.”
Biogen Japan President and Representative Director Shinichi Torii says, “Biogen is a leading company in multiple sclerosis, and approximately 40% of multiple sclerosis patients worldwide use Biogen’s medicines. By co-promoting with Eisai who has strong networks in the field of neurology, we believe we can reliably deliver multiple sclerosis treatments to patients who need them.”