Biocon wins MYR 300 m contract for insulin from MoH, Malaysia

Will supply rh-Insulin manufactured at its new facility in Malaysia to public sector hospitals and clinics through CCM Pharmaceuticals
Ministry of Health (MoH), Malaysia, has awarded a three year contract, to its Biocon’s subsidiary, Biocon SDN BHD, Malaysia, for supplying recombinant human insulin (rh-Insulin) formulations manufactured at its large scale biopharmaceutical facility in Johor, Malaysia. Biocon’s rh-Insulin is Malaysia’s first locally manufactured biosimilar biologic product approved by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Authority (NPRA), Malaysia, for commercial sales in the country.
Biocon SDN. BHD. has been awarded a MYR 300 million (~Rs 460 crore) contract to be serviced over a period of three years for supplying rh-Insulin cartridges and re-usable insulin pens under the Malaysian government’s Off-Take Agreement (OTA) initiative, which seeks to encourage local manufacturing of new pharma products thus lowering the country’s reliance on imports and also enhancing the exports potential. The contract is extendable for additional two years subject to approval by the Government of Malaysia.
Biocon will distribute insulins and insulin delivery devices through CCM Pharmaceuticals, a leading local pharma player which has an extensive supply chain network to service primary healthcare clinics and hospitals across Malaysia.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, CMD, Biocon, “We are pleased to support the Ministry of Health of Malaysia in providing high quality, affordable, rh-insulin for people with diabetes in Malaysia. It is a matter of pride that this is a ‘Made in Malaysia’ insulin product manufactured by Biocon Sdn. Bhd. at the BioXcell Biotech Park in Nusajaya, Johor. We expect our Malaysian facility to cater to the growing needs for affordable insulins across the globe.”