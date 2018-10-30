Biocon ranked 7th on top global pharma & biotech employers list 2018

The company’s position has moved up two ranks from No. 9 last year to No. 7 this year
Biocon, Asia’s premier biopharmaceuticals company, has moved up in the Top 10 Global Biotech Employers ranking for 2018 and continues to be the only company from Asia to feature on the prestigious U S-based Science magazine’s annual “Science Careers Top 20 Employers’ list, since its debut in 2012.
Biocon has been recognized for these three key attributes: ‘innovative leader in the industry’, ‘is socially responsible’ and ‘makes changes needed´. The ranking is a result of a global survey conducted by the Science magazine to determine which companies in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry have the best reputations as employers globally.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CMD , Biocon says, “We are delighted to be ranked at No. 7 on Science magazine’s Top Global Pharma & Biotech Employers List for 2018. This is a recognition of Biocon’s high-end scientific talent who are aligned with the vision of a socially responsible organization that is making a difference to global healthcare through innovation and affordable access for patients. It encourages us to continue our journey of endurance with a focus on nurturing a culture of quality and compliance aimed at operational excellence. It is also a recognition of the grit, courage and commitment needed to emerge among the frontrunners in the global biosimilars race while operating in India’s risk-averse investment environment.”
The Science and Science Careers’ 2018 annual Top Employers Survey polled employees in the biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical and related industries to determine the best employers in these industries, as well as their driving characteristics. This year more than 8,000 people participated, the most in the history of the survey; and these respondents were from North America (63 per cent), Europe (24 per cent), and Asia/Pacific Rim (9 per cent); 93 per cent of these were from biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical companies.
The overall driving characteristics of top employers as per survey respondents are ‘innovative leader in the industry’, ‘work culture values aligned’, ‘treats employees with respect’, ‘is socially responsible’, and ‘makes changes needed’. Some of the other leading global players are Regeneron, Novozymes, Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk, Genentech, AbbVie etc.