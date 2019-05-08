Biocon, partnering with Mylan, to share profits in global commercialisation of Hulio

The pharma major had earlier retained economic interest in the European sales of Hulio, (biosimilar Adalimumab), which is in-licensed by Mylan
In a notification issued by Biocon, the company revealed that it will continue profit sharing with Mylan as the commercialisation of Hulio, (biosimilar Adalimumab), extended from Europe to global scale. The drug is in-licensed by Mylan Pharmas.
“Following the successful approval and European launch of Hulio, (biosimilar Adalimumab), in-licensed by our partner Mylan from Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics, the commercialization rights have been extended from Europe to Global Markets. Biocon, under the terms of its global partnership with Mylan for monoclonal antibodies, retains its economic interest in this expanded in-licensing arrangement and will gain a share of profits from Global Markets,” the notification stated. “Biocon is committed to enable patient access to affordable biosimilars and this partnership accelerates that process,” the company added.
Hulio, which contains an active substance adalimumab, is a biosimilar medicine used to treat severe cases of various diseases, including Rheumatoid arthritis, Ankylosing spondylitis, Axial spondyloarthritis without radiographic evidence of ankylosing spondylitis, Psoriatic arthritis, Psoriasis, Hidradenitis suppurativa, Crohn’s disease, Ulcerative colitis, Uveitis in adults, and Polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, Enthesitis-related arthritis, Plaque psoriasis, Crohn’s disease, Hidradenitis suppurativa, Uveitis for children.
Adalimumab is an injectable, biologic medication which inhibits Tumour Necrosis Factor (TNF), reducing inflammation and other disease symptoms associated with TNF.