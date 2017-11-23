Biocon launches KRABEVA to treat cancer

It is the world’s first and only Bevacizumab with a unique ‘Qual-Check’ mechanism, which will ensure that patients get a quality-ascertained product right upto infusion
Biocon has launched KRABEVA, a biosimilar Bevacizumab for the treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and other types of lung, kidney, cervical, ovarian and brain cancers, in India.
KRABEVA, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) developed by Biocon, will help expand access to a world class, high quality biosimilar Bevacizumab for cancer patients in India. It is the world’s first and only Bevacizumab with a unique ‘Qual-Check’ mechanism, which will ensure that patients get a quality-ascertained product right upto infusion.
Bevacizumab is indicated as a first-line treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), and is accepted as a standard treatment option in combination with chemotherapy for patients with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSLC), metastatic renal cell carcinoma and recurrent ovarian cancer.
Dr Arun Chandavarkar, CEO and Joint MD, Biocon said, “With KRABEVA we intend to provide a high quality, world-class biosimilar Bevacizumab as an affordable therapy option for patients of various types of cancer. We believe KRABEVA will be an important addition to our oncology portfolio of novel biologics as well as biosimilars, which are making a significant impact in the realm of cancer care in India.”
KRABEVA is the second key oncologic biosimilar product from Biocon’s global biosimilars portfolio to be launched in India, in order to address the unmet patient need for affordable biological therapies. It is being offered to patients at an MRP of Rs 24,000 for 100 mg / 4 ml vials and Rs 39,990 for 400 mg / 16 ml vials, making it a high quality affordable alternative to the innovator brand.
KRABEVA is being launched post successful completion of Phase III clinical trials and approval of Biocon’s Marketing Authorization Application by the Drug Controller General of (India) (DCG(I).
KRABEVA is being introduced with an innovative temperature-sensitive packaging that includes thermo-chromic stickers, which change colour irreversibly if the cold chain temperature is not maintained. This first-of-its-kind ‘Qual Check’ feature ensures quality check of the product up to the point of administration to the patient. This will provide greater confidence to pharmacists, nurses and caregivers about the quality of the product they are dispensing and will enable better patient safety.