Biocon Biologics India appoints Dr Christiane Hamacher as CEO

She has built expertise in the areas of oncology, virology, CNS, cardiovascular, gynaecology, diagnostics, dermatology, rheumatology and rare diseases
Dr Christiane Hamacher comes with more than 20 years of leadership experience in both strategic and operational roles across the value chain in global pharma, spanning Asia, Europe and the US. She has been with Roche, Basel, Switzerland since 2007 and prior to that spent 10 years at Schering, Berlin, Germany.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, CMD, Biocon, said, “I am delighted to welcome Hamacher as CEO, Biocon Biologics India. Hamacher joins us at a critical inflexion point in the business as we build our stature in the large and growing opportunity for biosimilar biologics. I am confident that she will successfully lead the company to become a major global player in the near future. Being a woman leader, I believe she also brings a diversity perspective which is integral to our leadership journey.”
Dr Hamacher is an accomplished international C-suite executive with a passion for setting the corporate vision, defining and implementing future-driven strategy and growing businesses through entrepreneurial innovation and patient-centricity. She has robust experience in steering complex, global matrix organisations, quickly building strong, trusting relationships to enable achievement of top-level results.
During her long career in the pharmaceutical industry, she has built expertise in the areas of oncology, virology, CNS, cardiovascular, gynaecology, diagnostics, dermatology, rheumatology and rare diseases.
She holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology (Oncology) from the University Clinic Bergmannsheil / University of Bochum, Germany. She also studied Economics at the University of Hagen, Germany.