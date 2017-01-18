Biocon Foundation holds free cancer screening camps in Bengaluru

Over 150 government women employees were screened with support from medical teams from Mazumdar Shaw Cancer Centre and Narayana Health
Biocon Foundation, the CSR arm of Asia’s premier biopharmaceuticals company, Biocon, joined hands with the government to hold screening camps at the Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru for early detection of cervical and breast cancer.
Dr Suchitra Bajaj of Biocon Foundation led the initiative of organising the health camp, where over 150 government women employees were screened with support from medical teams from Mazumdar Shaw Cancer Centre and Narayana Health (NH).
An expert medical team conducted ‘Pap smear’ test for cervical detection and iBE (Intelligent Breast Exam) for breast health examination, followed by a ‘Mammogram’ test for relevant women conducted at the mobile mammogram unit of NH. The two-day screening drive is a part of Biocon Foundation’s sensitisation programme aimed at creating much needed awareness on the significance of early detection of cancer among women personnel.