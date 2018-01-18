Biocon collaborates with Sandoz

Collaboration aims to help patients worldwide gain access to a range of high-quality, affordable immunology and oncology biologics
Biocon, Asia’s premier biopharmaceuticals company,and Sandoz, a Novartis division and a global leader in biosimilars, have announced a global partnership to develop, manufacture and commercialise multiple biosimilars in immunology and oncology for patients worldwide.
Under the terms of the agreement, both companies will share responsibility for end-to- end development, manufacturing and global regulatory approvals for a number of products and will have a cost and profit share arrangement globally. Worldwide commercialisation responsibilities will be divided and each company’s strengths will be leveraged within specific geographies. Sandoz will lead commercialisation in North America and the EU while Biocon will lead commercialisation in Rest of the World.
Biocon Chairperson and MD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says, “We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Sandoz for developing a set of next generation biosimilar products. This synergistic partnership will enable us to scale up our capabilities for an ‘end to end’ play in the global biosimilars space. We remain committed to pursue our mission of developing biopharmaceuticals that have the potential to benefit a billion patients across the globe.”
Dr. Arun Chandavarkar, CEO and Joint MD, Biocon, adds, “Biocon has worked at the leading edge of science and has demonstrated its capabilities in developing high quality biosimilars.
Our credibility has been further endorsed by the recent US FDA approval of our Biosimilar Trastuzumab, which is also the first in the US. Our collaboration with Sandoz will bolster our existing global biosimilars portfolio comprising biosimilar antibodies & insulin analogs and will enable us to address the next wave of global biosimilars opportunities.”