BioAsia 2019 to be held in Hyderabad

To promote innovation in life science and healthcare sectors through ‘Startup Stage’
BioAsia will feature a dedicated platform called the “Startups Stage” in its 16th Edition of the event to be BioAsia-2019 held at Hyderabad between February 25 and 27, 2019. This platform, Startups Stage, will enable entrepreneurs working on solutions for the pharma, bio-tech, life sciences, health-tech or med-tech sectors to showcase their innovation to a global audience.
The participating startups will get an opportunity to showcase their solutions at the International Tradeshow Exhibition, network with global industry delegates, seek mentorship from eminent thought leaders, seek partnership avenues with companies and pitch to leading venture and M&A investors.
Notable healthcare investors like Kris Gopalakrishnan from Axilor, Sanjiv Kaul from ChrysCapital, Atin Sharma from RoundGlass Partners), Sandeep Roperia from Abraaj, Pranay Adhvaryu from Lighthouse Canton, Arpit Beri from Shunwei Capital, Mohan Kumar from Norwest Venture Partners, Mahadevan from Mahad, Narayanamoni from TPG, Jinesh Shah from Omnivore and representatives from 3one4 Capital, Kae Capital, Kalaari, Patni Family Office, Ivy Cap Ventures, among many others shall be interacting with the participating startups exploring funding opportunities.
Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India who has been instrumental in accelerating the growth of biotech sector in the country will interact with the start-ups in the start-up stage. M&A teams from companies like Zydus Cadila, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Alkem Laboratories, etc. will also participate in the event.
The startups will also get an unmatched opportunity to request exclusive one-to-one meetings with the participating delegates and be a part of the ‘Disruptors Roundtable.’ The Disruptors Roundtable will be chaired by industry luminaries for a focussed interaction with startups to provide insights and guidance on several emerging healthcare challenges.
The likes of Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories will be a part of the Disruptor’s Roundtable for startups. The Startup Stage will also feature several activities and workshops conducted by industry experts on emerging trends healthcare globally. The top five startups participating in the Start-up stage will get a chance to pitch their innovation to the global conference audience.
Commenting on the startup stage, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana said, “Start-up Stage @ BioAsia will bring together the most cutting-edge, innovative and technically astute start-ups from the realm of life sciences and healthcare sectors. The platform will provide an unparalleled opportunity to startups to showcase their solutions and connect with a global network of industry stakeholders across the sectors. Most importantly, the event will facilitate conversation between the start-ups and the governments, as the government is becoming the most important customer of the start-ups. We are glad that government of India and a number of other state governments have partnered with us on this initiative.”
“It has been our endeavour to showcase start-ups with potential to transform healthcare. 2019 event will have an increased start-up focus. We are delighted with enthusiastic response from the life sciences industry leaders, venture capital and angel investor community and the corporate M&A teams of leading pharma and bio-tech companies,” said Shakthi Nagappan, CEO, BioAsia.
Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) as the innovation partner is working with BioAsia to bring all the stakeholders of life sciences startup ecosystem on a single platform. Phanindra Sama, Chief Innovation Officer, Government of Telangana, said, “BioAsia is one of the top life sciences conferences in Asia. ‘Startup Stage’ is a fantastic opportunity for Life Sciences startups to network and showcase innovations in the industry.”
Some of the biggest and influential organizations in the have come joined together for the start-up stage including Startup India, Department of Biotechnology, BIRAC, Telangana State Innovation Cell, NASSCOM, T-Hub, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad, Ernst and Young, inc42, Mumbai Angels, IKP, Light House Canton, among others. With such an extraordinary ensemble of investors, Government & Industry stakeholders, M&A teams from pharma companies.