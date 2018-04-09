Bharat Biotech unveils new brand identity

Donates Rs 10,000,000 worth vaccines to celebrate 20 Years of ‘Leading Innovation’
Genome Valley-based Bharat Biotech unveiled its new corporate logo and its vision for the future. With its new logo and tag line ‘Lead Innovation’, the company is underlining its focus for developing new #madeinIndia molecules to prevent neglected diseases that affect large populace in the developing world. This new logo launch coincides with Bharat Biotech’s 20 years of excellence in vaccine and bio therapeutics innovation.
On its 20th year eve, the company committed to contribute Rs 1 crore worth of vaccines to Government of Telangana for its public health immunisation. The commitment letter was handed over to the KT Rama Rao, Cabinet Minister for IT E&C, MAUD, Industries & Commerce, Mines & Geology, Public Enterprises and NRI Affairs, Government of Telangana.
The new corporate logo –that symbolises lead innovation was launched by KT Rama Rao, followed by dedication of its two iconic vaccines ‘ROTAVAC by Dr TH Chowdary, Chairman Pragna Bharati and TypbarTCV by celebrated media Industrialist Ramoji Rao, Chairman Ramoji Group. The ceremony was conducted amidst the presence of industry luminaries, biotech stakeholders, eminent doctors and physicians, academic and scientific community, financial world and senior government officials.
KT Rama Rao said, “Dr Krishna Ella is passionate entrepreneur and a true patriot to name his company ‘Bharat’ and being instrumental in making Hyderabad a Vaccine Capital of the World. He announced Telangana will soon have genome valley 2.0, to further strengthen its position as a global biotech destination. He also commended Bharat Biotech’s research accomplishments in the area of vaccines that impacted public health over the last 20 years and wished the company many more milestones.
In her address Suchitra Ella, Co-Founder and Jt MD, Bharat Biotech said, “Our focus is on vaccines and vaccinations, with the understanding that vaccines must reach the populations that need it the most, in order for them to become effective.”