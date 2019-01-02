Bengal Chemicals turns around with ₹ 95 crore income in April-Dec 2018

The company posted had reported a net loss of ₹ 36.55 crore in 2013-14
Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BCPL) has registered its highest-ever income in its 120 years of history, by earning Rs 95.5 crore in the first nine months of the current fiscal against ₹ 94.8 crore in the entire 2017-18 financial year.
“The company also registered a profit of Rs 15 crore during the April-December 2018-2019 period against ₹ 10 crore profit in the entire 2017-18,” said PM Chandraiah, MD, BPCLsaid. Bengal Chemicals had reported a net loss of ₹ 36.55 crore in 2013-14, but since then the company has not only made a turnaround but is also steadily improving its profits, he said. During the last two years, Bengal Chemicals has prepaid bank loan of Rs 28 crore which was drawn in 1983, Chandraiah said.
Chandraiah also said he had written to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertlizers for pay-scale revision of its 250 employees to bring salaries on par with the 2007 pay scales of public sector employees.