Bayer initiates public dialogue on tackling vector borne diseases in India

National dialogue on ‘Protecting Communities: Vector Control in Action’ sees support and participation from key public and private organisations
Rapid urbanisation in India has led to a significant rise in Vector Borne Diseases (VBDs) such as Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya, Filariasis, Japanese Encephalitis and Visceral Leishmaniasis. All these VBDs are preventable, what’s needed is effective and innovative vector control solutions and community education to spread awareness about disease prevention.
To mobilise public-private collaboration on safeguarding public health and to pool industry know-how and resources, Bayer partnered with ASSOCHAM to organise a national dialogue on ‘Protecting Communities: Vector Control in Action’ at New Delhi recently.
The event was supported by the Niti Aayog; the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and the New Delhi Municipal Council. Nearly 150 participants from key stakeholders such as the National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR); the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR); World Health Organization (WHO), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Pest Control Operators, NGOs and local government officials attended the event.
Speaking at the national dialogue, Dr Arun Kumar, Head of Environmental Science at Bayer, South Asia, said,“Bayer strongly believes that challenges to public health are best tackled in collaboration with multiple stakeholders. Through today’s dialogue on Vector Control, we wanted to bring together industry experts to discuss prevention measures for Vector Borne Diseases.”
Elaborating on Bayer’s role in Vector Control for India, Dr Kumar said: “Bayer will continue to collaborate with the Indian public health industry to tackle the rising incidence of diseases such as Malaria & Dengue. Improved vector control solutions will not only improve public health, it will also contribute to the United Nations’ broader development agenda by addressing some of the key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as good health and well-being for people.”
At the event, Bayer also introduced one of its new products for Vector Control: Aqua K-Othrine, which is soon to be launched in India. Aqua K-Othrine is India’s first water-based insecticide concentrate for application as a space spray adulticide in the management of mosquitoes.