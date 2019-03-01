AYUSH Minister to lay foundation stone for National Institute of Unani Medicine at Ghaziabad

Once established, the NIUM, Ghaziabad, with a 200-bedded hospital, would be one of the largest institutes of Unani Medicine in northern India
Union Minister of State (IC) for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik will lay foundation stone for National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM) at Ghaziabad in the august presence of General V K Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs.
The NIUM, Ghaziabad, an extension of the existing NIUM, Bengaluru, would be developed in 10 acres with an approximate cost of Rs 300.00 crore. Once established, the NIUM, Ghaziabad, with a 200-bedded hospital, would be one of the largest institutes of Unani Medicine in northern India. Besides providing healthcare services, the NIUM would have facilities for quality research and education at postgraduate and PhD levels. The land for the establishment of the NIUM, Ghaziabad has been provided by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India.