AYUSH minister to inaugurate 4th International Ayurveda Congress at Netherlands

Minister of State, (IC), for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik will inaugurate the 4th International Ayurveda Congress (IAvC) at Netherlands.
The Minister is visiting Netherlands from September 1 to 4, 2018 to participate in the Congress jointly organised by International Maharishi Ayurveda Foundation, Netherlands; All India Ayurvedic Congress, New Delhi and the International Academy of Ayurveda, Pune in association with the Indian Embassy in the Netherlands. The congress would focus on promotion and propagation of Ayurveda in Netherlands and its neighbouring countries of Europe.
A special seminar is also organised by the Indian Embassy titled ‘India-Netherlands collaboration in Healthcare, including Ayurveda’ on September 3, 2018. This seminar will be jointly addressed by AYUSH Minister and Dutch Minister for Medical Care and Sport Bruno Bruins. The benefits on traditional knowledge of India such as Yoga and Ayurveda can bring for healthy living and aging which would be highlighted on the day of the seminar.
To give further impetus towards promotion of AYUSH Systems of Medicine in Netherlands and its neighbouring countries a high level meeting has also been proposed in addition to congress by Embassy of India Netherland between Hon’ble MoS(IC) and Government Authorities of Netherland.
An exposure visit of the delegation is proposed to the University of Maastricht, Netherlands to discuss on establishing of Ayurveda Chair.