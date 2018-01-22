ASPA to organise ‘The Authentication Forum 2018’

The two day Leadership Summit on Anti-Counterfeiting and Brand Protection will take place in Delhi
Authentication Solution Providers’ Association (ASPA) is the world’s first and only self-regulated non-profit organisation that represents the entire authentication solutions industry globally has unveiled its newlogo and announced The Authentication Forum 2018, Leadership Summit on Anti-Counterfeiting and Brand Protection. The two-day leadership summit will be held on March 15-16, 2018 at Hotel Taj Mahal, Man Singh, New Delhi.
At the occasion, UK Gupta, President, ASPA says, “At a time, when counterfeiting costs the global economy $1.77 trillion and the Indian economy Rs. 324 billion every year and increasing rapidly, it is high time for stakeholders to come together in fighting this issue. The new consumer protection bill passed by the Government of India is the very big initiative and positive step towards consumer empowerment in our country. We are enthusiastic with the response & willingness getting from Government and industry in fight against fakes. After the huge success of the first edition, we are pleased to announce the 2nd Authentication Forum 2018. It is part of our 20-year celebration. We are also working on developing a Counterfeit News Repository (CNR). Further, in this year, we will expand our Make Sure India; Brand Awareness Campaign across the India which will be extension to our 20-year celebration,” he further added.
Luv D Shriram, General Secretary, ASPA says, “20 year celebration mark our commitments and presence for our industry and hence make us the world’s one of the oldest and leading association in Anti-counterfeiting industry. Today, our members companies are protecting more than 15000 brands across the globe and the 20th anniversary celebration belongs to the Authentication Industry commitment towards its ethics, innovation and the commitment towards providing new generation anti-counterfeiting solutions which are important for Government, Industry, Brand Owners Consumers in their fight against fakes.”
The Authentication Forum 2018 promises to be bigger and better with over 200 delegates and eminent speakers from across the globe discussing key topics such as; Understand the regulatory perspective – role of Government roles to protect the interests of consumers; Understand the 5Ws of Counterfeiting: What, Who, When, Where, Why?; Hear Global perspectives on the fight against counterfeiting; Educate yourself on The future of anti-counterfeiting technologies – Can Blockchain and NFC play a part?, Understand how to select the right Anti-counterfeiting technologies and solutions; Learn from the practical examples of brand owners through their case studies; Learn to devise your Enforcement Efforts and Raids; Network and interact with the Best Minds of Industry and Be a part of The Big Debate: An Interactive Townhall Session (Who is going to take the lead against fighting Fakes) and much more!