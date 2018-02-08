Aurobindo Pharma posts Q3 net profit at Rs 595 cr

Revenues from operations grew by 11 per cent to Rs 4,336 crore
Aurobindo Pharma has reported a 2 per cent higher net profit for the quarter ended December 31, at Rs 595 crore against Rs 578.6 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Revenues from operations grew by 11 per cent to Rs 4,336 crore during the quarter under discussion against Rs 3,906 crore in Q3 of last fiscal.
N Govindarajan, MD, Aurobindo Pharma said, “All our key markets continue to perform well and have shown a healthy growth trend. Considering the one-off US tax charge, the profitability is in-line with our expectations. We continue to invest in enhancing our specialty and complex generics pipeline, for a sustainable growth.”
Formulation sales for the October-December quarter recorded a growth of 14.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,570.2 crore and accounted for 82 per cent of total revenues.
The Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients (API) business contributed 18 per cent to the total revenue and posted a sales of Rs 765.7 crore in the third quarter.