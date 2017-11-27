Aurobindo Pharma eyes East Europe for inorganic growth

The company is keen to expand its product portfolio in the US and Western European markets with high-value drugs
Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma is looking at inorganic growth opportunities in Eastern Europe and other geographies for deeper market penetration and to secure newer technologies.
Apart from acquisitions, the company is also keen to expand its product portfolio in the US and Western European markets with high-value drugs.
The high-value products that are in the pipeline include oncology, hormones, depot injections, peptides, inhalers, patches and films, vaccines and biosimilars, the company said.
“Our acquisition strategy will be largely around two platforms. One is to penetrate markets deeper and the other to secure newer technologies and platforms. We always maintain that anything that can come across in Eastern Europe will be prioritised,” N Govindarajan, MD, Aurobindo Pharma said.
But he was quick to add that there is no pressure on him to do an acquisition to fill any gap as ‘there are enough opportunities to grow organically.’
Earlier this year, the company announced acquisition of Portugal’s Generis Farmaceutica from Magnum Capital Partners for a consideration of €135 million (around ₹969 crore).