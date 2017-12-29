Atul Kumar Nasa bags recognition

Best Drugs Control Officer Award was conferred during 69th Indian Pharmaceutical Congress
Atul Kumar Nasa, Head of Office, Controlling Authority, Drugs Control Department, Delhi recently bagged ‘Best Drugs Control Officer Award’ from All India Drugs Control Officer Confederation in appreciation of meritorious services in the Drugs Control Administration. The award was given during the inaugural Session of 69th Indian Pharmaceutical Congress, held at Chitkara University, Rajpura, Punjab.
During the conference, Nasa also received ‘Fellowship of Indian Pharmaceutical Association,’ on 23.12.2017, for distinguished and dedicated services in the profession of Pharmacy.
Nasa has more than 25 years of experience in the Enforcement of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules made thereunder, Drugs (Price Control) Order and Drugs & Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act. He has participated in various seminars/conferences organised by WHO, CDSCO, other industry association on the various topics related to Drugs Regulatory Affairs. He is a member of Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC).
Nasa has been nominated as a member of Pharmacy Council of India under Section 3(h) of Pharmacy Act by Government of NCT of Delhi in March, 2017.