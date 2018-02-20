Home / Latest Updates / AstraZeneca’s immunotherapy drug wins key lung cancer approval

AstraZeneca’s immunotherapy drug wins key lung cancer approval

By Reuters on February 20, 2018
astrazeneca-600

The approval was based on a trial involving 713 patients

AstraZeneca’s immunotherapy drug Imfinzi has won crucial approval from US regulators for use in lung cancer, opening up a multibillion-dollar market for a medicine that has so far lagged behind competitors.

The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) said that it had granted approval for expanded use of Imfinzi to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with inoperable mid-stage disease that has not spread widely around the body.

The green light – which had been expected following positive clinical data last year – gives AstraZeneca a chance to intervene earlier in lung cancer, distinguishing it from rivals that have approval for tackling advanced or metastatic disease.

Analysts believe using Imfinzi in so-called stage III lung cancer, where cancer has only spread locally, opens up an annual sales opportunity worth around $2 billion. Importantly, AstraZeneca has a lead of two to three years over other drug companies in this particular area.

The approval was based on a trial involving 713 patients, showing patients survived on average 16.8 months without their disease worsening when given Imfinzi, against just 5.6 months for those on placebo.

Please Wait while comments are loading...