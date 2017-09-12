AstraZeneca’s Global Medicines Development group to expand in Bengaluru

The types of roles include: regulatory professionals, regulatory project managers and leaders and physicians
AstraZeneca’s Global Medicines Development group is building up its hub in Bengaluru and recruiting physicians, scientists and regulatory experts as part of plans to support global management of established medicines for its growing portfolio which cover treatments across a range of therapy areas, including oncology, respiratory and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.
AstraZeneca currently employs around 30 experienced physicians and scientists in Bengaluru who are engaged in pharmacovigilance activities which support the monitoring of its medicines on the market around the world, and ensure continued safe use for patients. The intent is to expand that team, and to also add regulatory roles and other physician roles to support global management of established medicines. New offices are being set up for the expanding team in Bengaluru.
Recruitment is now underway and AstraZeneca is working with experienced recruitment partners to support the search for individuals with the right competence, and in the ambition of completing recruitment by end 2018. The types of roles include: regulatory professionals, regulatory project managers and leaders and physicians
This latest expansion forms part of a broader plan in the Global Medicines Development (GMD) group to transform exciting new science and the company’s rich pipeline into more life-changing medicines for patients.
Veena Rajan, Head of Patient Safety, Bangalore within the Global Regulatory, Patient Safety and Quality Assurance group, said, “We are already fortunate to have very talented people working with us in Bangalore, and we are looking to grow that team to build on the excellent work they are delivering in support of our late-stage and mature product portfolio. As we all know, the Bengaluru region, including Mumbai and Chennai, is an expanding area for the pharma industry, including several medical and biopharmaceutical companies, and there are many people here who are furthering their medical education. We aim to benefit from being part of this growing infrastructure and expand on the activities we are already successfully delivering from this location.”