AstraZeneca’s blood cancer drug meets main goal in late-stage trial

By PTI on June 7, 2019
AstraZeneca said on that its blood cancer drug met the primary endpoint of a final stage trial, the second success for the treatment in a month.

The drug, Calquence, showed meaningful improvement in patients with lymphocytic leukaemia when compared with a chemotherapy-based treatment, the company said.

Calquence, which is already approved by the US drug regulator to treat a rare type of blood cancer, also met the primary endpoint in a trial in May testing testing the drug in comparison with available treatment.