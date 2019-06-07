AstraZeneca’s blood cancer drug meets main goal in late-stage trial

The drug, Calquence, showed meaningful improvement in patients with lymphocytic leukaemia when compared with a chemotherapy-based treatment, the company said
AstraZeneca said on that its blood cancer drug met the primary endpoint of a final stage trial, the second success for the treatment in a month.
The drug, Calquence, showed meaningful improvement in patients with lymphocytic leukaemia when compared with a chemotherapy-based treatment, the company said.
Calquence, which is already approved by the US drug regulator to treat a rare type of blood cancer, also met the primary endpoint in a trial in May testing testing the drug in comparison with available treatment.