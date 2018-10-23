Home / Latest Updates / AstraZeneca to buy 9.8% stake in France’s Innate Pharma

AstraZeneca to buy 9.8% stake in France’s Innate Pharma

By Reuters on October 23, 2018
AstraZeneca will buy the stake via around 6.26 million new shares

British drugmaker AstraZeneca will buy a newly-issued equity stake of 9.8 per cent in smaller French peer Innate Pharma, strengthening its presence in the field of immuno-oncology.

AstraZeneca will buy the stake via around 6.26 million new shares being issued to it at a price of 10 euros per share, the two companies said recently.

“Our expanded collaboration with Innate Pharma enables us to further strengthen our leadership in immuno-oncology, and to explore the potential of next generation immuno-oncology pathways, together with the world-class scientific team of Innate,” said AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot.