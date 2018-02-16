AstraZeneca Pharma launches anti-diabetic tablet Xigduo XR

Xigduo XR is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus
AstraZeneca Pharma India has launched an anti-diabetic tablet Xigduo XR used for the treatment of type II diabetes in adults. The drug is a product of AstraZeneca Group and is approved in 61 countries to date including the US, the EU and Japan. It is a combination of metformin and dapagliflozin, an inhibitor of sodium-glucose cotransporter 2, the company said in a statement.
“We believe this novel once-daily combination therapy of dapagliflozin and metformin can address an unmet medical need by offering a comprehensive and convenient treatment option for the Indian phenotype patient,” said Gagan Singh Bedi, MD, AstraZeneca Pharma India.
The combination of drug is backed by the XR (extended release) technology which provides 24-hour sugar control.
Eight in ten Indians display a characteristic feature of the Indian Phenotype (greater degree of central body obesity, higher insulin resistance and characteristic dyslipidemia) making them highly vulnerable to developing the nexus of type II diabetes, obesity and hypertension, the company said.
Xigduo XR is available in multiple dosage strengths of dapagliflozin and metformin HCI extended-release including 10/ 500 mg and 10/ 1000 mg.